India set to change rules of engagement with Pakistan, any future act of terror to be regarded as an ‘Act of War’ against India

In the wake of ongoing military exchanges with Pakistan after India’s retaliation against Pahalgam terror attack, New Delhi has reportedly altered the rules of engagement with Islamabad. As per sources within the Indian government, any future act of terror will be treated as an ‘Act of War’ against India and responded accordingly.

BREAKING ⚠️



India to formally modify its rules of engagement on Pakistan—any future act of terror will from now on be formally considered an Act of War against India and the response will be so aligned. — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) May 10, 2025

This decision comes in the wake of Pakistan’s repeated attempts to target Indian civilian centers using drones and missiles. On May 8 and 9, Pakistan launched a sustained drone offensive, deploying an estimated 1,000 drones in an apparent bid to overwhelm India’s air defense systems and strike towns and cities near the border and the Line of Control (LoC). Simultaneously, the Pakistan Army has intensified mortar shelling across multiple sectors along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, inflicting significant damage to civilian life and property and resulting in tragic loss of lives.