Indian Embassy in Indonesia clarifies remarks by Defence Attaché on Operation Sindoor, says media reports misquoted and misrepresented his comments

The Indian Embassy in Indonesia on Sunday said that some media reports had quoted the comments by its Defence Attache out of context, and the reports were mis-representation of the intention of a presentation by the official.

In a post on X, the embassy said, “We have seen media reports regarding a presentation made by the Defence Attache at a Seminar. His remarks have been quoted out of context and the media reports are a mis-representation of the intention and thrust of the presentation made by the speaker.”

They further added, “The presentation conveyed that the Indian Armed Forces serve under civilian political leadership unlike some other countries in our neighbourhood. It was also explained that the objective of Operation Sindoor was to target terrorist infrastructure and the Indian response was non-escalatory.”

Notably, earlier some media reports had quoted Captain (Indian Navy) Shiv Kumar, India’s Defence Attaché to Indonesia, as saying that Indian Air Force lost fighter jets during Operation Sindoor due to political constrains. He reportedly said that the loss took place “only because of the constraint given by the political leadership to not attack the military establishment or their air defenses.”

The comment was reportedly made during a seminar held on June 10 at Universitas Dirgantara Marsekal Suryadarma in Indonesia, where Captain Kumar was addressing air power strategies in the context of the India–Pakistan conflict.