Indian Embassy to China tells state media ‘Global Times’ to verify facts before spreading disinformation about Operation Sindoor

After India destroyed 9 terror camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, a rattled Pakistani establishment and Pakistani media floated all sorts of fake news to try and save their face. Chinese state media Global Times joined them and ran reports saying Pakistan have downed as many as 5 Indian jets in retaliation.

Now, India has decided to set the record straight. The Indian embassy in China has firmly told the Chinese state media to verify their facts before making such baseless claims.

In their post on X, the Indian embassy wrote, “Dear @globaltimesnews , we would recommend you verify your facts and cross-examine your sources before pushing out this kind of dis-information.”

May 7, 2025

The Indian embassy’s statement added that several pro-Pakistan handles are spreading baseless claims in the context of Operation Sindoor attempting to mislead the public and when media outlets share such information without verifying sources, it reflects a serious lapse in responsibility and journalistic ethics. They also highlighted that all these claims were fact-checked and found to be false.

The Indian embassy also outlined why the attacks were necessary and how they were carried out in response to the terrorism on Indian soil unleashed by Pakistan-backed terrorists.