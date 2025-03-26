India’s L&T wins its largest-ever contract worth over 15,000 crores from QatarEnergy LNG

India’s L&T has won its largest-ever offshore contract from Qatar. As per reports, QatarEnergy LNG has chosen Larsen and Toubro Hydrocarbon Business for its North Field Production Sustainability Offshore Compression Project.

The contract for the project involves engineering, procurement, fabrication, installation, and commissioning of two large compression facilities. Each facility will have compression and power generation platforms, and living quarters too. The contract is worth around Rs 15,000 crores.

The facilities will be located about 80 km off the northeast coast of Qatar.

“Securing QatarEnergy LNG’s Ultra Mega Offshore Contract—the largest single order in our history is a landmark achievement. This prestigious project strengthens our global energy portfolio while supporting Qatar’s energy security objectives,” said SN Subrahmanyan, Chairman and Managing Director of L&T