Interim government of Bangladesh shuts down 3 land ports on India-Bangladesh border, suspends operations at another

The interim government of Bangladesh on Thursday decided to shut down three land ports to save public money. The govt also decided to suspend operations at another land port.

As per the government, no trade is being taking place through these ports, therefore they have been closed save taxpayers’ money and ease burden on government’s expenditure.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Council of Advisers, chaired by Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, at his office today, according to Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam.

The ports to be shut are Chilahati Land Port in Nilphamari which links to Haldibari in North Bengal, Daulatganj Land Port in Chuadanga with link to Majhdia in West Bengal, and Tegamukh Land Port in Rangamati with link to Demagri in Mizoram. These three ports are either inactive or unprofitable.

The operations at Balla Land Port in Habiganj with link to Khowai in Tripura has been suspended. This port has not become operational as development on the Indian side has not been completed.

Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said, “You know, politicians from border areas sometimes pushed for these ports to be opened under political considerations. But no trade has actually taken place through these facilities, and they only add to the government’s costs.”

These four land ports are among the eight ports identified by the Bangladesh government as unprofitable and inactive. Bangladesh currently has 24 government-run land ports.