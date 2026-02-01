Iran declares the militaries of European Union as ‘terrorist groups’ in retaliatory move, accuses them of acting under the pressure of US

Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, announced on Sunday (1st February) that the Islamic Republic now considers all European Union militaries as ‘terrorist groups’.

The statement came days after the EU moved to label Iran’s paramilitary force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), as a terrorist organisation following its crackdown on nationwide protests.

#BREAKING

Iran officially recognizes militaries of EU as TERRORIST GROUPS



In response to EU designating IRGC 'terror organization'



Iran’s Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf: 'consequences of this action will be responsibility of EU' pic.twitter.com/tMmf1FMsot — Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) (@iribnews_irib) February 1, 2026

Qalibaf, who earlier served as a commander in the Revolutionary Guard, announced during a parliament session where several lawmakers wore Guard uniforms to show support.

He accused European nations of acting under pressure from the United States and said the decision went against the interests of their own people. He claimed the Guard had played a major role in preventing terrorism from spreading into Europe.

Iran’s move is expected to remain largely symbolic. In 2019, Tehran passed a law allowing it to respond in kind after the United States officially designated the Guard as a terrorist group. Similar steps have been taken before without direct military consequences.

The announcement comes at a time of heightened tension in the Middle East, as US President Donald Trump considers possible military action against Iran.

Tehran has also announced live-fire military drills scheduled for 1st and 2nd February near the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial shipping route through which around one-fifth of the world’s oil trade passes.

Inside Iran’s parliament, lawmakers later raised slogans including “Death to America” and “Death to Israel.” The Guard, which answers only to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, controls Iran’s missile program and holds wide economic influence in the country.

Trump has warned that military action could follow if peaceful protesters are killed or if mass executions take place. He has also focused on Iran’s nuclear programme, especially after Israel’s 12-day conflict with Iran in June, during which the US bombed three Iranian nuclear sites. Recent activity at two of those sites has raised questions about Iran’s intentions.

On Saturday, 31st January, Trump said he had not yet decided on his next move. He added that Iran should reach a “satisfactory” deal to prevent nuclear weapons, noting that talks were taking place, though their outcome remained uncertain.

Iranian security official Ali Larijani said on social media that preparations for negotiations were moving ahead. However, there has been no public sign of direct talks with Washington, something Iran’s leadership has repeatedly ruled out.