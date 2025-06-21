Iranian commander Saeed Izadi, an orchestrator of October 7 Hamas terror attack, killed by Israel

On Saturday, June 21, Israel Defense Forces confirmed that Iranian commander Saeed Izadi has been killed in an Israeli strike.

On social media platform X, IDF shared, “Saeed Izadi, a founder of the Iranian regime’s plan to destroy Israel, was eliminated in a precise IDF strike in the area of Qom. Izadi was also the commander of the Palestine Corps of the Quds Force, a key coordinator between the Iranian regime and Hamas, and one of the main orchestrators of the October 7 massacre. He was responsible for military coordination between the senior commanders of the IRGC and the Iranian regime with key figures in Hamas.”

?ELIMINATED: Saeed Izadi, a founder of the Iranian regime’s plan to destroy Israel, was eliminated in a precise IDF strike in the area of Qom.



Izadi was also the commander of the Palestine Corps of the Quds Force, a key coordinator between the Iranian regime and Hamas, and… pic.twitter.com/ICPna4O4no — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 21, 2025

IDF further added, “As part of his role, Izadi was responsible for increasing the financial funding from Iran to Hamas for terrorist activities against Israel.”