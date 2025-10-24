A terrorist conspiracy was thwarted earlier today in the national capital where the Delhi Police Special Cell dismantled an Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist module. The operation resulted in the arrest of two terrorists, Md. Adnan Khan alias Abu Muharib who was a resident of Delhi and Adnan Khan alias Abu Mohammad, who was a resident of Madhya Pradesh. While Muharib was 19 years old, Mohammad was 20.

In an earlier exclusive report, OpIndia had revealed that one of the ISIS terrorists, Mohammad Adnan Khan alias Abu Muharib, had been arrested earlier by the Uttar Pradesh ATS.

He was out on bail since 2024. He had been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh ATS under UAPA charges. The Delhi Special Cell said, “One of the suspects from Bhopal had previously been arrested by UP ATS under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act; after obtaining bail in 2024, he resumed terrorist-related activity, chiefly through online recruitment and propaganda dissemination. Surveillance established that the module had begun procuring materials for improvised explosive devices (IEDs)”.

The Delhi Special Cell revealed that Mohammad had been arrested under the stringent UAPA act, however, the Court had granted him bail in 2024.

Since he was out on bail, he resumed his terrorist activity and his association with ISIS. He started disseminating Islamic propaganda material and recruiting terrorists for ISIS through Social Media. He had also started acquiring material to make IED devices for terror attacks.

OpIndia has now found the case that Adnan had been arrested by the UP ATS for, and had subsequently been granted bail by a special NIA Court in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

ISIS terrorist had threatened to kill ‘Kafir’ judge in Gyanvapi case

Mohammad Adnan had been out on bail since September 2024. He had been arrested on 4th of June 2024 by the Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS).

Mohammad Adnan, now arrested by the Delhi Special Cell had threatened a judge associated with the Gyanvapi case. He had taken to Instagram to write, “THE KAFIRS BLOOD IS HALAL FOR YOU THOSE WHO FIGHT AGAINST YOUR DEEN.” In the image, the word “KAFIR” is prominently displayed in red above the judge’s eyes.

According to the FIR filed, Mohammad Adnan had shared a photo of Additional District Judge (Fast Track Court) Bareilly, Ravi Kumar Diwakar, who had ordered the videographic survey of the disputed Gyanvapi structure in 2022.

The FIR filed by the UP ATS read, “people associated with their ideology have been motivated to kill the judge hearing the Gyanvapi case and the said post is hurting the religious sentiments of people of other religions and Anti-national activities are being carried out to spread enmity and hatred between classes”.

What did the court say while granting him bail

Special NIA Judge Vivekanand Sharan Tripathi granted Mohammad Adnan bail on 26th September 2024. He stated two primary reasons for the grant of bail. The first was that the offence Adnan was booked for carried a sentence of less than 7 years. He had already been in jail since June 2024 and therefore, he was entitled to bail.

The other reason stated by the judge was that he had no prior criminal record.

Adnan had been charged under sections 153A, 115, and 506 of the IPC, as well as Section 13 of the UAPA. After securing bail in that matter, he allegedly resumed extremist activity by creating channels on YouTube, Instagram and other platforms to post extremist material and recruit like-minded individuals. He also admitted to contacts with the Syrian-based handler, Abu Ibrahim al-Qureshi.