ISIS India head Saquib Nachan dies of brain haemorrhage in a Delhi hospital while in custody, was convicted for Mumbai blasts

Saquib Abdul Hameed Nachan, head of India operations of the ISIS, reportedly died after suffering a brain haemorrhage in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Saturday (28th June). The terror convict was hospitalised after his health deteriorated in custody in Tihar jail.

Jail authorities admitted him to the Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital in Delhi on Monday (23rd June), from where he was he was shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital, after his health further deteriorated. He remained on ventilator support for a few days before he was declared dead on Saturday. His body will be handed over to his family after postmortem examination.

As per reports, Nachan’s last rites will take place on Sunday at Borivali village near Maharashtra’s Padgha.

Nachan was in judicial custody at Tihar Jail in Delhi since 2023 after being arrested by the the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Padgha in Maharashtra in connection with an ISIS terror module spread acrozz Delhi and Maharashtra’s Padgha region. According to the NIA, Nachan and his associates were acting on the instructions of their foreign handlers.

They had declared Padgha village as a “liberated zone” and influenced young Muslims to relocate to the village. The central agency also said that Nachan declared himself as the leader of a group arrested by the agency and used to administer ‘bayath’ (oath of allegiance to the Khalifa of ISIS) to people joining the terror outfit.

Nachan, who was also an office-bearer of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), was convicted for his role in the 2002-03 Mumbai blasts, and had served jail term for the same.