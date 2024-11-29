Friday, November 29, 2024

Bangladesh: Cops arrest 2 aides of Chinmoy Das Prabhu, witch-hunt against Hindus continues unabated

In a major development, the Bangladesh police have arrested two aides of former ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu.

According to Republic TV, the arrest was carried out when the duo had gone to deliver food to the Hindu spiritual leader in jail.

The unilateral targeting of the Hindu community in Bangladesh was condemned by the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is currently living in India.

