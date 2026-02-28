As the Iran-Israel conflict escalated on Saturday with several missile strikes from both sides, Israeli media reported growing indications that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei may have been killed in an Israeli airstrike, citing unnamed Israeli security sources. However, Iran has denied the reports, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stating that Khamenei is “still alive as far as I know.”

Israeli media reported that the Ayatollah was killed in the strike as part of Operation Roaring Lion, a coordinated campaign targeting senior Iranian regime figures and military infrastructure. Channel 12 news, citing unnamed Israeli sources, stated that Israel “assesses” Khamenei was “likely killed” or at least “hurt at the very least” in the strikes.

The assessment was based on intelligence information, not viral satellite imagery, which showed his compound in Tehran flattened, as the supreme leader is not present in the Iranian capital. The report noted “growing indications” of success and added that the operation inflicted “very significant harm” on Iran’s regime leadership and military commanders.

As per some other Israeli media reports including Kan public broadcaster, Khamenei has been cut off from contact and that his condition remains unknown. Israeli officials believe that Khamenei was hurt in the strike, if not killed.

Iran’s Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh and Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammed Pakpour are believed to have been killed in Israeli attacks, however there is no official confirmation.

Israeli officials told Ynet that Khamenei was among several top figures targeted at multiple sites where they had convened earlier in the day. The list of alleged targets also included Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Mohammad Pakpour, Supreme National Security Council secretary Ali Shamkhani, Iran’s defence minister, head of military intelligence, and armed forces chief of staff. Sources described “cautious optimism” that the strikes succeeded but stressed there is “still no definitive confirmation.”

Iran has denied any harm to Khamenei and other senior officials. In an interview with NBC News, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Khamenei is alive “as far as I know” and insisted that “all high-ranking officials are alive” and “everybody is now in its position.” He acknowledged that two commanders had been killed but denied broader leadership losses.

Israeli media noted that Khamenei was reportedly scheduled to deliver an address soon, though it could have been pre-recorded.