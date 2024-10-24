Jaipur, Rajasthan: 12 illegals nabbed, Indian citizen Usman Khan had got his Bangladeshi in-laws settled in India with forged documents

In Rajasthan’s Jaipur, 12 Bangladeshis illegally staying in India have been identified and nabbed by the authorities on 23 October. As per reports, 6 of them are minors who have been sent to juvenile care homes. The illegal immigrants reportedly had forged Aadhar cards and other documents.

The Jaipur administration found the illegal Bangladeshi nationals in the Bhankrota area. One Indian man, a resident of Sodala area reportedly brought the entire group to India and prepared their forged documents to settle them in India. The Indian citizen, identified as Usman Khan is married to a woman related to the Bangladeshi group.

In the raid by the police team after orders by DCP West Amit Kumar raided a flat in Jaisinghpura and found the illegal immigrants. Forged documents, forged Indian IDs, along with school certificates and other documents of Bangladeshi origin have been seized from the flat.

The arrested individuals include Sohag Khan, Shabnam, Moin Khan, Nasreen Khan, Shiba Khan, Shabnoor Khan. 6 minors living with them have been sent to juvenile homes.