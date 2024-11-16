After the All India Ulema Board extended its support to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) and NCP (Sharad Pawar), now Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has appealed Muslims to vote for the alliance. Maulana Siraj Khan, President of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Mumbai, alleged that Muslims are being discriminated against in Maharashtra under the current govt, and therefore appealed to the Muslims in the state to vote for MVA.

Siraj Khan claimed that the state saw good governance during the MVA rule of 2.5 years, adding that the Uddhav Thackeray govt did work during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that all communities were living peacefully in Maharashtra, but the current Eknath Shinde govt has started communal divide.

Siraj Khan said, “we appeal to Muslims, on 20th, vote for the MVA government which is going to be formed”. He also urged Muslims not to consider the voting day as a holiday but to come out and vote.

Mumbai: Maulana Siraj Khan, President of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Mumbai, says, "… We have appealed to people of all religions, especially Muslims, not to treat the 20th as a holiday but as voting day. This is a critical time for Muslims in India, especially with ongoing incidents… pic.twitter.com/d5o0Bzewix — IANS (@ians_india) November 15, 2024

“During Covid-19, the situation in Maharashtra was much better compared to other states. While people were dying and bodies were being floated in the Ganges in other states, in Maharashtra, food, water, and travel facilities were provided. This is why we want Uddhav Thackeray to be the Chief Minister again,” he claimed.

Maulana Siraj Khan further praised by saying, “He is a good person and has respect for every section of society. His heart is very kind, and he has worked excellently for every community. During his government, there was no discrimination in Maharashtra.”

Last week, All India Ulema Board extended its support to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance with 17 demands, including a ban on RSS and reservation for Muslims.