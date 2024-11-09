On Friday, 8th November, ahead of the state assembly elections scheduled in Maharashtra on 20th November, the All India Ulema Board extended its support to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance led by the Congress party. The Board has stated that it will support the MVA candidates from Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar), and Congress in the upcoming elections to form the government. However, this support is not unconditional.

In the official letter issued to the party heads, the Ulema Board has imposed several pro-Muslim conditions and has urged the MVA heads to fulfil those in exchange for Muslim support amid the elections. One of those is the ban on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangha (RSS). Here are the nine crucial conditions imposed on the MVA by the Ulema Board among the 17 total:

The Ulema Board has urged the MVA to oppose the Waqf Amendment Bill and seek its repeal. The Ulema Board has requested the Maharashtra government allocate Rs 1,000 crores to the Maharashtra Waqf Board. The Ulema Board advocates for legislation in the Maharashtra Assembly to remove encroachments from Waqf properties. The Board is calling for a 10% reservation for Muslims in Maharashtra. The Ulema Board demands that educated Muslims receive preference in police recruitment within the state. The Ulema Board seeks a ban on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) upon the formation of the MVA government. The Board calls for the immediate imprisonment of BJP leader Nitesh Rane and Ramgiri Maharaj and the release of Salman Azheri, who has faced legal action over controversial statements. The Board has asked the state to implement law against anyone who speaks against Mohammed Prophet. The Board also wants the state to pay Rs 15000 per month to Maulana and Imams of the Masjids operating in the state.

It is believed that the NCP leader Sharad Pawar has taken cognizance of the conditions and expressed gratitude for the Ulema support. He has issued a letter to the Ulema Board expressing the importance of the Board’s support.

It is crucial to note that around 180 ‘NGOs’ are working on the ground to mobilize Muslim votes in support of the MVA in the state elections. The said ‘NGOs’ are working specifically among the Muslim community to raise ‘awareness’ and increase the community’s voter turnout against the BJP, the strategy that helped the MVA led by Congress during the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

As per the reports, in predominantly Muslim areas such as Shivaji Nagar, Mumbadevi, Byculla, and Malegaon Central, voter turnout during the Lok Sabha election was significantly higher than in nearby assembly segments. This increase has been attributed to heightened ‘awareness’ and concerns within the Muslim community, with targeted efforts over the past year.

The Marathi Muslim Seva Sangh (MMSS), collaborating with over 180 NGOs, has been actively working within Muslim communities to boost voter enrollment. The group has organized meetings and informational sessions for Muslim voters across the state, urging them to vote for the MVA alliance led by the Congress under the guise of spreading ‘vote awareness’.

“These efforts resulted in a voter turnout exceeding 60% in the Lok Sabha election about 15% higher than previous averages. We encourage Muslims to support secular candidates and vote in line with constitutional values. Our collaboration with other organizations and religious leaders has produced a stronger response. Over 200 meetings have been conducted statewide, contributing to the increase in turnout,” stated Fakir Mehmood Thakur, the organization’s leader.

Thakur also highlighted that concerns among Muslim voters regarding central government policies, including the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), contributed to the high voter turnout during the Lok Sabha elections. He added that these issues remain relevant in the ongoing state elections.

Also, a study by Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) on 5th November has also revealed that the Muslims and illegal immigrants in Mumbai are changing the demography of the region and influencing politics by voting for specific political parties. The study, conducted by TISS pro-vice-chancellor Shankar Das and assistant professor Souvik Mondal, also claimed that illegal immigrants are influencing the city’s socio-economy by taking low-skilled employment, resulting in pay suppression and annoyance among locals.

“Some political entities are alleged to use illegal immigrants for vote-bank politics, which can disrupt the democratic process. Claims of voter registration manipulation, where undocumented immigrants allegedly obtain fake voter IDs, raise concerns about electoral fairness and the integrity of India’s democratic system,” the study alleged.

OpIndia had after the Lok Sabha elections concluded in May-June 2024 reported that the Muslims had mobilized in the state of Maharashtra to specifically defeat the BJP. Islamists had issued fatwas, raised Islamic flags in MVA rallies, and urged voters to vote for Shiv Sena (UBT), INC and NCP (Sharad Pawar). This time also several NGOs under the roof of Marathi Muslim Seva Sangh are urging Muslim voters to vote against BJP, practicing ‘vote jihad’, the conspiracy downplayed by leftist Islamists and its supporters.

The 288 legislative assembly seats will go to the polls in a single phase on November 20 while the counting of votes will take place on November 23.