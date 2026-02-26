Japan: Yogi Adityanath visits hydrogen facility in Yamanashi, shares green energy vision of Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited a hydrogen production unit in Yamanashi Prefecture during his official visit to Japan, highlighting the state’s focus on green hydrogen and clean energy as part of its long-term development plans.

Visited the Yamanashi Hydrogen Facility in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan, and witnessed the advanced Power-to-Gas system in operation.



Appreciated the pioneering work being undertaken in green hydrogen and clean energy technologies. Yamanashi’s innovative approach offers valuable… pic.twitter.com/rbK4VMz6bU — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 26, 2026

During his visit to the Yamanashi Hydrogen Facility, the Chief Minister observed the advanced Power-to-Gas system in operation. In a post on X, he said the innovative work being carried out in the area of green hydrogen and clean mobility offered valuable lessons for speeding up Uttar Pradesh’s shift toward sustainable energy. He stressed that the state is committed to building a future driven by innovation, self-reliance and environmental responsibility.

During his visit to Yamanashi, the Chief Minister also interacted with members of the Indian community in Japan. He received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora, which symbolises the close bond between Uttar Pradesh and the Indian diaspora.

₹11,000 Crore MoUs signed with Japanese companies

The visit also brought major investment opportunities for Uttar Pradesh. Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth nearly ₹11,000 crore were signed with top Japanese companies across sectors such as agricultural machinery, automobiles, electronics, industrial printing, hospitality, real estate and environmental infrastructure.

The list of top companies that will collaborate with Uttar Pradesh includes Kubota Corporation, Minda Corporation, Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Nagase & Co., Ltd., and Seiko Advance.

Kubota, established in 1890 and headquartered in Osaka, is a world-famous brand for agricultural and industrial machinery, and it is also entering the Indian market through Escorts Kubota Limited.

Minda Corporation and Japan Aviation Electronics Industry are expected to strengthen automotive electronics manufacturing in the state, while Nagase & Co. will support advanced materials and mobility solutions. Seiko Advance will contribute to growth in industrial printing inks and coating solutions for electronics and automotive sectors.

At the Uttar Pradesh Investment Road Show in Tokyo, the Chief Minister said that Uttar Pradesh is India’s most preferred destination for investment.

He pointed to its secure environment, developing infrastructure, young workforce and large consumer base of 25 crore people. He said that in the last nine years, the state’s economy and per capita income have almost tripled.

Adityanath also highlighted the proposed Japan Industrial City in the YEIDA region near Noida International Airport. Around 500 acres have been reserved for Japanese investors to create a dedicated industrial cluster with strong logistics support.

He also invited investments in semiconductors, data centres, green hydrogen, electric mobility and renewable energy. Referring to the 2023 Global Investors Summit, he said proposals worth ₹40 lakh crore were received, with projects worth ₹15 lakh crore already underway.

With 96 lakh MSMEs employing more than 3 crore people and expanding expressways, freight corridors and airports, Uttar Pradesh is set to strengthen its industrial ties with Japan and is steadily progressing towards a cleaner energy future.