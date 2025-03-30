Hindu owned betel farms set on fire in Muslim-dominated Murshidabad, shops looted, BJP shares video

On Saturday (29th March), BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar took to X (formerly Twitter) to share videos of targeted attacks on the Hindu community in Jhaubona in Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

He informed that Hindu-owned betel farms were set on fire and shops were looted. Sukanta Majumdar highlighted how Hindus were subjected to violent attacks by Jihadi mobs.

“Another horrifying attack on Hindus under Mamata Banerjee’s appeasement regime! Jihadi mobs unleashed terror in Jhaubona, Naoda (Murshidabad), after the Mothabari rampage. Under the cover of darkness, they deliberately set fire to Hindu-owned betel farms, looted shops in Jhaubona & Trimohini Bazaar, and launched violent assaults on innocent Hindus,” he tweeted.

Jihadi mobs unleashed terror in Jhaubona, Naoda (Murshidabad), after the Mothabari rampage. Under the cover of darkness, they deliberately set fire to Hindu-owned betel farms, looted shops in… pic.twitter.com/zVLQZKOLmn — Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) March 29, 2025

While demanding immediate action against Jihadi mobs, Sukanta Majumdar said, “Hindus are second-class citizens in Bengal! Mamata’s shameful appeasement politics have endangered the lives of Bengal’s Hindus, but we are not afraid!”

“The entire Hindu community is uniting against this oppression. No amount of TMC’s police brutality or jihadi terror will stop the resistance!” he added.

The development comes days after Muslim mobs ran rampage in Mothabari village in the Malda district of West Bengal.