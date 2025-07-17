Kannada actress Ranya Rao gets 1-year imprisonment in Gold smuggling case

Actress Ranya Rao, the daughter of senior IPS officer and Karnataka DGP (Police Housing Corporation) K Ramachandra Rao, who was arrested in a Gold smuggling case from Bengaluru Airport, has been sentenced to 1 year imprisonment.

The Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities (COFEPOSA) Advisory Board has sentenced Ranya Rao and two other accused to one year in jail without bail.

COFEPOSA is a preventive detention law to curb smuggling and to preserve foreign exchange reserves. It allows for individuals to be held without trial for up to a year based on suspicion of involvement in such offences.

Ranya Rao was caught at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport with 14.213 kg of concealed 24-carat gold worth Rs 12.56 crore.