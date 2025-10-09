An explosion in the Mishri bazaar in the Moolganj area at the Meston Road in Kanpur left eight people, including a woman, injured on Wednesday (8th October). The incident occurred around 7 p.m. in an area which is popular for its firecracker market. The blast is said to have happened in the trunk of a scooter parked in front of a shop. It was so powerful that its sound could be heard over a kilometre away.

As per reports, a preliminary investigation by the police has revealed that firecrackers were being illegally stored and sold in the area. In the search conducted after the explosion, the police found large quantities of illegal firecrackers and cotton bombs from several locations in the area, including a garment shop. “Following the explosion in the trunk of a scooter parked in front of Abdullah’s shop in the Moolganj police station area, the police have taken immediate action and are conducting a search and seizure operation with the fire brigade, bomb disposal squad, and forensic team,” said Commissioner of Police, Raghubir Lal.

“During the search, a large quantity of illegal firecrackers and cotton bombs were recovered from several locations, including a garment shop. Several individuals have been detained and are being interrogated, and strict action will be taken against the culprits. Departmental personnel who were negligent in this regard are also being investigated. The police are conducting intensive searches and investigations throughout the area. The public is urged to ignore any rumours and cooperate with the police’s actions,” he added.

Joint Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Ashutosh Kumar, who reached the spot to take stock of the situation, said that a forensic team arrived at the spot to find out the cause of the explosion. A search operation was also reportedly conducted by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) late at night.

Some people, including a shop owner, were reportedly detained by the police for questioning. Teams of police are investigating to ascertain whether this was a planned explosion or an accident.