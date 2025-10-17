Karnataka: College student raped in men’s toilet in Bengaluru, women’s safety goes for a toss under Congress rule

On 10th October, a female student at a private engineering college was raped by one of her juniors in Bengaluru city of Karnataka. According to reports, the accused was identified as Jeevan Gowda.

He met the victim during lunch break to collect some materials. Later, Gowda called her to the 7th floor and attempted to kiss her. When she did not give in to his demand, he raped her in the men’s toilet.

In a statement, the police informed, “Both the survivor and the accused were known to each other and studied in the same institution, though Jeevan was a year behind due to academic backlogs.”

“When she resisted and tried to leave, he forcibly dragged her to the men’s toilet on the sixth floor and raped her,” the official added. The accused also took away her phone.

The police arrested Gowda following a complaint by the victim at the Hanumanthanagar police station on Wednesday (15th October). He has now been remanded to judicial custody.

The law & order in Karnataka has COLLAPSED.



In just 4 months, 979 sexual assaults on girls. Bengaluru alone: 114+ cases. Our women & children are living in fear due to the @INCKarnataka government's criminal inaction.



From the brutal rape and murder of a tribal girl in Mysuru… pic.twitter.com/J4DijHlCAx — R. Ashoka (@RAshokaBJP) October 17, 2025

The incident has brought into focus the increasing crimes against women in the Congress-ruled State. In a tweet, BJP leader R Ashok stated, “In just 4 months, 979 sexual assaults on girls. Bengaluru alone: 114+ cases. Our women & children are living in fear due to the Karnataka government’s criminal inaction.”

“The brutal rape in Bengaluru and the rising crimes against women show the moral and administrative failure of this government. The safety of women and children cannot be compromised,” Ashok said in a post on X, demanding action from the state.