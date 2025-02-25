Ahead of Maha Shivaratri, the Kalaburagi bench of Karnataka HC issued a significant order, granting permission to perform puja on the Shivling located within the disputed premises of the Sufi Saint Ladle Mashak Dargah in Aland town.

Additionally, as a precautionary measure, Kalaburagi District Commissioner Fawzia Tarannum ordered a ban on alcohol sales in Aland district from Tuesday (Feb 25) at 11 PM until Thursday (Feb 27) at 6 AM.

Leaders of Hindu organisations had approached the High Court seeking permission for the worship of the Raghav Chaitanya Shivling at Ladle Mashak Dargah near Aland in Kalaburagi district. After hearing the petition, the court granted permission for 15 individuals, excluding Siddalinga Swamiji, to perform the puja. Initially, Hindu activists had requested permission for 500 people, but the court restricted it to only 15.

Within the premises of the Ladle Mashak lies the samadhi of Saint Raghav Chaitanya, the guru of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, established in the 15th century. A Shivling was installed over this samadhi and has been worshipped ever since. Many Hindu devotees visiting the dargah would also offer prayers to the Raghav Chaitanya Shivling, and a local family named Joshi used to conduct daily rituals for the deity.

From the 15th century until 2022, there were no issues surrounding the Shivling, and communal harmony existed between Hindus and Muslims. However, in 2022, certain miscreants from the Muslim community desecrated the Shivling by urinating and defiling it, throwing human faeces on it, causing outrage among Hindus. Over 167 people, including 10 women, were arrested in connection with communal violence that ensued following the desecration.

Following the incident, local BJP leaders and Hindu organizations attempted to perform purification rituals, but they were attacked with weapons and stones by members of the Muslim community.

Recently, under the leadership of Sidramayya Hiremath, a petition was filed in the High Court by Hindu organizations seeking permission for the Raghav Chaitanya Shivling puja. The Waqf Board argued that no Shivling existed at the site. However, after site inspection and historical verification, the Kalaburagi High Court issued an important ruling. While the Hindu petitioners had sought permission for 500 people, the court allowed only 15 individuals to perform the puja.