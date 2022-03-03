A tense situation has prevailed near Ladle Mashak Dargah in the Aland town of Kalaburgi district, Karnataka, after a Muslim mob resorted to stone pelting against Hindu activists and police personnel on Tuesday.

According to the reports, Hindu groups had planned to offer puja to Raghavachaitanya Shivalinga located inside the Ladle Mashak Dargah premises.

The Hindu groups wanted to cleanse the idol by performing puja after some miscreants had thrown human faeces on the Shivalinga recently. Hence, the Hindu activist group Sri Rama Sene had proposed the purification of the Raghavachaitanya Shivalinga at the dargah on March 1 to mark Maha Shivaratri.

Ahead of the events, the Kalaburagi police had prohibited the entry of Sri Ram Sene founder Pramod Muthalik, Hindu activist Chaitra Kundapura and Siddalinga Swami in the Kalaburagi district till March 3. However, the Hindu groups took out the procession from Aland’s bus stand as planned amidst the prohibitory orders.

As the Hindu groups marched towards the dargah, a Muslim mob assembled outside the premises to stop the peaceful rally. Apparently, the local Muslims had planned a procession to mark Shabab-e-Barat to pay respects to the dead at the shared dargah on the same day.

The #Karnataka Police have arrested 167 persons, including 10 women in connection with an incident of communal violence that rocked Aland town of #Kalaburagi district on Maha Shivratri day. The investigations have revealed that the violence was planned, police sources said. pic.twitter.com/QTC1x1O5tE — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) March 3, 2022

The Muslim mob assembled near the dargah flashed sharp weapons, sticks and other armaments as Hindu groups approached the dargah. The dargah committee office-bearers locked the gate, saying they would not allow them inside.

The enraged mob pelted stones at them as they encountered Hindu activists, leaving many injured. The mob also pelted stones on the vehicles of Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba, former MLA BR Patil, including the Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police.

As tension gripped the city, the police officials deployed additional forces to maintain law and order. The police used drones to keep a strict vigil on the activities as there were rumours that stones have been stocked on the terraces of the houses to attack the Hindu groups.

Later in the day, the district administration finally achieved a breakthrough after holding a series of negotiation talks with both groups. The district authority allowed 11 people to purify the Shivalinga and offer puja as a compromise between the two sides.

The Kalaburgi police have arrested more than 167 persons, including ten women, for their role in the clashes in Aland. The police have also extended prohibitory orders until March 5 to restore peace, law and order.

Meanwhile, a Muslim mob assembled on the streets of Kalaburgi to condemn the arrests of attackers. They demanded the release of persons accused of pelting stones at Hindu groups and police personnel.