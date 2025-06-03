Karnataka High Court raps Kamal Haasan over his ‘Kannada born out of Tamil’ remark, asks if he is a historian or a linguist

On Tuesday, June 3, the Karnataka High Court came down heavily on actor-politician Kamal Haasan for his ‘Kannada was born out of Tamil’ remark. The Court was hearing a petition against a proposed ban on Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film ‘Thug Life’ in Karnataka.

Reprimanding Kamal Haasan, The Court questioned why hasn’t the actor apologised for his remark. It said, “Nobody has the right to hurt sentiments. Apology would have solved everything. “

The Court further asked, “On what basis are you speaking, are you a historian or a Linguist?”

The Court further questioned Kamal Haasan why does he want to release the film in Karnataka when he is not ready to apologise for his remarks that hurt Kannada people.

“There is no apology in it. You may be Kamala Hassan or anybody, you cannot hurt the sentiments of the masses. The division of this country is on linguistic lines. A public figure cannot make such a statement. What has happened because of it unrest, disharmony. People of Karnataka only asked apology. Now you come here seeking protection”, the Court added.