Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge threatens to ban RSS if Congress comes to power at the Centre

Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge has triggered controversy by stating that the RSS would be banned if the Congress forms the government at the Centre. “If our government comes to power at the Centre, we will ban the RSS,” he declared, igniting a fierce political storm.

Kharge criticised the RSS for allegedly undermining secularism and socialism. He noted that the Congress had banned the organisation twice in the past and regretted the decision to lift those bans. He claimed the RSS has always been hostile to the ideas of equality and economic justice. Reaffirming his ideological stance, he condemned the Sangh’s philosophy.

Intensifying his attack, Kharge vowed to dismantle the RSS entirely. “Trust me, the day people give me enough power, I will use every constitutional tool to dismantle this toxic, anti-national machinery,” he asserted.

His remarks came in the wake of recent comments made by RSS Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale during an event commemorating 50 years of the Emergency.