Kolkata rape case: Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee asks what can be done if a friend rapes a friend

On June 25, a female student at the Kasba Law College in Kolkata was gang-raped within the college premises. A leader of the student wing of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party, identified as Monojit Mishra, was arrested in the case along with 2 others.

Reacting to the news of the gang rape, Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee said, “What can be done if a friend rapes his friend. Will the police be in schools? This was done by students to another student. Who will protect her (victim)?”

The Sreerampur MP further said, “Who does all this criminality and molestation? Some men do it. So, who should women fight against? Women should fight against these perverted men.”

Kalyan Banerjee further added, “The condition of safety and security is the same everywhere. As long as the mindset of men remains this way, these incidents will keep occurring. You (reporter) have a political agenda, that’s why you have brought this mic to ask your question.”