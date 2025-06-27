On Thursday (26th June), a leader of the student wing of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party, identified as Monojit Mishra, was arrested in connection with the gang-rape of a student at the South Calcutta Law College.

Monojit is a former student of the institute and has been the ex-President of the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) at the South Calcutta Law College (as per his Facebook profile).

Monojit Mishra currently serves as the General Secretary of TMCP in the South Kolkata district. Following his arrest, the influential connections of the TMCP leader have surfaced on social media.

Monojit Mishra with Abhishek Banerjee

The rape accused has been seen in the company of several TMC leaders, including TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (also nephew of party supremo Mamata Banerjee).

He was also spotted alongside Mamata Banerjee’s sister-in-law, Kajari Banerjee. The latter is the Councillor of Ward No. 73 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

Monojit Mishra with Kajari Banerjee

Monojit Mishra was seen meeting the West Bengal CM’s confidante Firhad Hakim in one of the pictures.

Monojit Mishra with Firhad Hakim

He was also seen alongside Chandrima Bhattacharya, who serves as the Minister of State (Independent charge) for Urban Development & Municipal Affairs. She is also the Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare.

Monojit Mishra with Chandrima Bhattacharya

The rape accused was seen ‘offering prayers’ next to Kolkata Dakshin TMC MP, Mala Roy.

Monojit Mishra with Mala Roy

He was also spotted alongside Sarthak Banerjee, the President (South Kolkata District) of Trinamool Youth Congress.

Monojit Mishra with Sarthak Banerjee

The rape accused was also seen with Trinankur Bhattacharya, who is the West Bengal President of the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP).

Monojit Mishra with Trinankur Bhattacharya

In several images, Monojit Mishra was seen conducting events at the TMCP office and participating in programmes of the ruling TMC party.

Monojit Mishra addressing students at TMCP office

Monojit Mishra at TMC event

As per the Facebook profile of the rape accused, he is about 30 years old and has 6.2K followers. Monojit Mishra identifies himself as a ‘criminal lawyer’ who practices at the Alipore court.

Screengrab of the Facebook Profile of Monojit Mishra

Background of the Case

Monojit Mishra along with his two other accomplices raped a woman inside the South Kolkata Law College on Wednesday (25th June) evening between 7:30 pm and 10:50 pm.

The other rape accused were identified as Zaib Ahmed (19) and Pramit Mukerjee (30).

While Mishra and Ahmed were arrested on Thursday (26th June) based on the police complaint of the victim, Mukherjee was arrested on Friday (27th June).

#WATCH | Kolkata | Police have sealed the area where three men allegedly gangraped a South Calcutta Law College student on the college premises



The three accused, Manojit Mishra, Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukhopadhyay, who the Police have named, have been remanded to police custody… pic.twitter.com/3g4KDti5UH — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2025

The police have seized the mobile phones of the accused. The trio would be produced before the Alipore Court on Friday (27th March). In the meantime, the medical examination of the victim was conducted and her statement was recorded.