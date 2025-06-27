Friday, June 27, 2025
HomeNews ReportsSouth Kolkata Law college rape case: What we know about the involvement of TMC...
CrimeNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

South Kolkata Law college rape case: What we know about the involvement of TMC leader Monojit Mishra and his connection to top netas

Monojit Mishra along with his two other accomplices raped a woman inside the South Kolkata Law College on Wednesday (25th June) evening between 7:30 pm and 10:50 pm.

OpIndia Staff
South Kolkata Law college rape case: What we know about the involvement of TMC leader Monojit Mishra and his connection to top netas
TMC leader Monojit Mishra and his presence in party meetings

On Thursday (26th June), a leader of the student wing of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party, identified as Monojit Mishra, was arrested in connection with the gang-rape of a student at the South Calcutta Law College.

Monojit is a former student of the institute and has been the ex-President of the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) at the South Calcutta Law College (as per his Facebook profile).

Monojit Mishra currently serves as the General Secretary of TMCP in the South Kolkata district. Following his arrest, the influential connections of the TMCP leader have surfaced on social media.

Monojit Mishra with Abhishek Banerjee

The rape accused has been seen in the company of several TMC leaders, including TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (also nephew of party supremo Mamata Banerjee).

He was also spotted alongside Mamata Banerjee’s sister-in-law, Kajari Banerjee. The latter is the Councillor of Ward No. 73 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

Monojit Mishra with Kajari Banerjee

Monojit Mishra was seen meeting the West Bengal CM’s confidante Firhad Hakim in one of the pictures.

Monojit Mishra with Firhad Hakim

He was also seen alongside Chandrima Bhattacharya, who serves as the Minister of State (Independent charge) for Urban Development & Municipal Affairs. She is also the Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare.

Monojit Mishra with Chandrima Bhattacharya

The rape accused was seen ‘offering prayers’ next to Kolkata Dakshin TMC MP, Mala Roy.

Monojit Mishra with Mala Roy

He was also spotted alongside Sarthak Banerjee, the President (South Kolkata District) of Trinamool Youth Congress.

Monojit Mishra with Sarthak Banerjee

The rape accused was also seen with Trinankur Bhattacharya, who is the West Bengal President of the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP).

Monojit Mishra with Trinankur Bhattacharya

In several images, Monojit Mishra was seen conducting events at the TMCP office and participating in programmes of the ruling TMC party.

Monojit Mishra addressing students at TMCP office
Monojit Mishra at TMC event

As per the Facebook profile of the rape accused, he is about 30 years old and has 6.2K followers. Monojit Mishra identifies himself as a ‘criminal lawyer’ who practices at the Alipore court.

Screengrab of the Facebook Profile of Monojit Mishra

Background of the Case

Monojit Mishra along with his two other accomplices raped a woman inside the South Kolkata Law College on Wednesday (25th June) evening between 7:30 pm and 10:50 pm.

The other rape accused were identified as Zaib Ahmed (19) and Pramit Mukerjee (30).

While Mishra and Ahmed were arrested on Thursday (26th June) based on the police complaint of the victim, Mukherjee was arrested on Friday (27th June).

The police have seized the mobile phones of the accused. The trio would be produced before the Alipore Court on Friday (27th March). In the meantime, the medical examination of the victim was conducted and her statement was recorded.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Bangladesh says it is not trying to join an alliance with China and Pakistan to sideline India in the region, but here is how...

Balendu Singh Angad -
Bangladesh's interim government, under Muhammad Yunus, is actively deepening engagements with Pakistan and China while simultaneously denying any intent to form alliances targeting India.
News Reports

The politics of contradiction: How LGBTQ patron Muhammad Yunus turned into ‘saviour of Muslims’ in Bangladesh

Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury -
Despite Yunus’s decades-long involvement in promoting and funding LGBTQ causes globally, a growing segment of Islamic leaders in Bangladesh now view him favourably. This contradictory narrative exposes the fragile and often opportunistic dynamics of Bangladeshi politics, where ideological lines can be redrawn overnight.

After success in Operation Sindoor, Indian drone startup Raphe mPhibr raises $100 million funding: How India is becoming more Atmanirbhar in defence manufacturing

The Arvind Kejriwal of NYC: How Zohran Mamdani won the Democrat nomination for the mayor post by promising freebies and Wall Street is losing...

Don Bosco Hinduphobia incident: Local Congress leader, who claims to be part of school management committee, intimidates victim’s family over phone

Freight Equalisation Policy: Another Nehru ‘gift’ that kept mineral-rich states like Bihar and Odisha backward while Southern states and Maharashtra prospered with industrialisation

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Karnataka HC issues notice on ‘Cauvery Aarti’ after plea by self-styled farmer activist Sunanda Jayaram

OpIndia Staff -

Bangladesh says it is not trying to join an alliance with China and Pakistan to sideline India in the region, but here is how...

Balendu Singh Angad -

The politics of contradiction: How LGBTQ patron Muhammad Yunus turned into ‘saviour of Muslims’ in Bangladesh

Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury -

Lucknow: A day before Muharram, 300 firearms and 50,000 cartridges seized from a house, Hakim Salahuddin arrested

OpIndia Staff -

After success in Operation Sindoor, Indian drone startup Raphe mPhibr raises $100 million funding: How India is becoming more Atmanirbhar in defence manufacturing

Shraddha Pandey -

‘No Space For Jeff Bezos’: Read why the city of Venice is protesting against Amazon founder’s Rs 480 Crore wedding

Rukma Rathore -

The Arvind Kejriwal of NYC: How Zohran Mamdani won the Democrat nomination for the mayor post by promising freebies and Wall Street is losing...

OpIndia Staff -

Cases of Christian conversion rise rapidly in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, some districts saw 41% increase in Christian population: Report

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh issues guidelines for Kanwar Yatra: No sale of meat on the yatra route, no liquor, shopkeepers asked to display their names

OpIndia Staff -

Don Bosco Hinduphobia incident: Local Congress leader, who claims to be part of school management committee, intimidates victim’s family over phone

Dibakar Dutta -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com