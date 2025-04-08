Kushinagar, UP: Krishak Inter College faculty Moinuddin Ansari caught raping a student, arrested after video goes viral 

In Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, an incident of rape and sexual exploitation has come to light at a college in Malludih area. Moinuddin Ansari, a faculty member at the college, has been caught on video raping a girl student inside the institution’s premises.

Kushinagar police have confirmed the incident and stated that they have taken cognisance of the social media post. A police investigation found that the video is from the Krishak Intermediate College, Malludih, under Kasaya police station limits.

थाना कसया क्षेत्रान्तर्गत स्थित एक इंटर कालेज में उसी कालेज के शिक्षक द्वारा एक लड़की के साथ गलत एवं अश्लील हरकत करने की घटना के संबंध में थाना कसया पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर आरोपी को पुलिस हिरासत में ले गिया गया है।प्रकरण के संबंध में क्षेत्राधिकारी कसया की बाईट:- pic.twitter.com/JssvSEOP1a — Kushinagar Police (@kushinagarpol) April 7, 2025

The police have lodged an FIR upon complaint by the student’s family members. The accused Moinuddin Ansari has been arrested under relevant sections. The police initiated a probe to find out details of the incident.