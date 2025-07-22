Largest ever gold bust at Surat International Airport, CISF catches Dubai-returned couple with 28 kgs of gold paste

A middle-aged Gujarati couple has been caught with over 20 kgs of gold strapped to their bodies in paste form at the Surat International Airport. As per reports, CISF officials caught a Gujarati couple at the Surat airport today, on July 23, with gold paste strapped expertly to their torso.

Upon arrival at the Surat International Airport from Dubai, the Gujarati couple was caught by CISF officials. Upon examination, they were found to be illegally carrying over 28 kgs of gold paste.

The gold paste was expertly strapped into the torso and midsection of their bodies, with clothes. The woman was found carrying nearly 16 kgs of gold paste, and the man was found with around 12 kgs of the material.

Based on concentration levels of the paste, officials estimate the pure gold yield to be over 20 kg.

The couple had arrived via Air India’s flight IX-174 from Dubai.

This is reportedly the largest gold bust ever at the Surat Airport.