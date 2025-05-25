Madhya Pradesh politician Manoharlal Dhakad, seen having sex with a woman on expressway in viral CCTV video, arrested by Mandsaur police

Manoharlal Dhakad, a politician from Madhya Pradesh who was caught having sex with a woman on a highway, has been arrested by police. Dhakad was absconding after CCTV footage of his obscene act went viral on social media. Police will also take action against people responsible for leaking the videos.

Mandsaur police arrested Manoharlal Dhakad in connection with the viral video from the Mandsaur 8 Line area. He is being questioned over the matter. Police also issued notices to individuals linked with the Express platform, and action will be taken against those who circulated the video.

Mandsaur SP Abhishek Anand sais, “A video related to an incident that occurred on May 13 in the Bhanpura police station area went viral. A case was registered in this matter. The viral video footage was seized by the police and, based on that footage, the accused were identified and taken into custody for questioning.”

Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh: Mandsaur’s police arrested Manoharlal Dhakad in connection with a viral video from the Mandsaur 8 Line area, where he was seen engaging in obscenity in a public place. He is being interrogated for over three hours. Police have also issued notices to… pic.twitter.com/hcwoInV3gD — IANS (@ians_india) May 25, 2025

The incident in the video took place on the eight-lane high security Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, in which a man was seen having sex with a nude woman on the expressway near a white car. The act was caught on high-resolution CCTV cameras installed on the expressway.

From the video, police identified the man as Manoharlal Dhakad, and confirmed that the case seen in the video is registered in his name. The incident took place on 13 May, but the video emerged recently.

Social media users had circulated the video claiming that Dhakad is a BJP leader, some even claimed he is an MLA from the party. But the BJP has clarified he is not leader of the party. His wife Sohan Bai, is a member of the district panchayat, who is affiliated with BJP. The party leaders has said that Manoharlal Dhakad is not a formal member of the party.

“Mansoharlal Dhakad is a resident of Bani village but is not a primary member of the BJP. His wife holds a Panchayat post, but the party has no formal association with him,” said Rajesh Dixit, Mandsaur BJP District President.

However, Manoharlal Dhakad was National Secretary of the Dhakad Mahasabha. He has been sacked from the post after the video went viral.

An FIR has been filed against Dhakad and the woman seen in the video under sections 296, 285, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).