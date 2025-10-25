The police in Satara district of Maharashtra arrested one person on Saturday (25th October) in connection with the shocking death of a 28-year-old woman doctor, who died by suicide. As per officials, the police arrested Prashant Bankar, one of two men whose names were mentioned on the palm of the doctor in a suicide note.

The incident happened in Phaltan town on Thursday evening (23rd October), when the doctor, who worked at a government hospital and hailed from Beed district, was found hanging in a hotel room. In her note written on her palm, she accused sub-inspector Gopal Badane of having raped her several times and stated that Bankar, a software engineer, had been mentally torturing her.

Police added that a complaint has been lodged against both men at the Phaltan city police station. “One of the accused, Bankar, has been arrested and brought to Phaltan for interrogation. The investigation is ongoing,” an officer said.

They also mentioned that Bankar is the son of the doctor’s landlord. Before taking the extreme step, the doctor had reportedly spoken to him over the phone and exchanged messages.

Meanwhile, sub-inspector Badane has been suspended from duty after his name emerged in the investigation.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde responded to the incident, calling it “very unfortunate.” He said he had spoken to the Superintendent of Police in the district and made it clear that anyone found involved must not be spared. Strict action will be taken, and the process is already underway,” he said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vaishali Kaduskar also expressed her sorrow, saying the tragedy might have been prevented if action had been taken earlier or if the young doctor had been able to share her ordeal. “As a female police officer, I am deeply pained by this incident,” she added.