Maharashtra govt announces immidiate allowance of Rs 10 crores for the state Waqf Board

The Maharashtra government has announced an immediate allowance of Rs 10 crores for the state Waqf Board amid the controversies surrounding the Waqf Amendment Bill. As per reports, the minorities department has issued a resolution on this regard.

The Maharashtra government has stated that the amount will be used to improve infrastructure and management in the Waqf Board for the year 2024-25. During the election campaign the ruling party had promised to issue Rs 2 crore now and the remaining amount later. The decision was opposed by the VHP.

VHP leader Mohan Salekar had accused the Maharashtra government of doing blatant appeasement politics, ‘worse than the Congress’.