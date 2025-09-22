Major blow to Maoists: Two top central committee leaders killed in Chhattisgarh encounter

In a major operation deep inside the Abujhmad forests of Narayanpur, security forces gunned down two top Maoist central committee members — Koosa alias Kadari Satyanarayana Reddy and Raju alias Katta Ramchandra Reddy, both hailing from Karimnagar, Telangana.

Koosa, considered the founder of the Maoist movement in Bastar, carried a bounty of over ₹1.4 crore, while Raju too had a reward of ₹1 crore on his head. Both were high-ranking leaders in the outfit.

Today, our security forces have achieved another major victory against the Naxalites. In the Abujhmad region of Narayanpur along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border, our forces eliminated two Central Committee Member Naxal leaders – Katta Ramachandra Reddy and Kadri Satyanarayan… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 22, 2025

The encounter yielded AK-47 rifles, explosives, Maoist literature, and daily essentials. Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the operation, declaring that security forces are “breaking the backbone of Maoists.”

The encounter, carried out near the Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra border, marks a decisive blow to the insurgency.