Major blow to Maoists: Two top central committee leaders killed in Chhattisgarh encounter

In a major operation deep inside the Abujhmad forests of Narayanpur, security forces gunned down two top Maoist central committee members — Koosa alias Kadari Satyanarayana Reddy and Raju alias Katta Ramchandra Reddy, both hailing from Karimnagar, Telangana.

Koosa, considered the founder of the Maoist movement in Bastar, carried a bounty of over ₹1.4 crore, while Raju too had a reward of ₹1 crore on his head. Both were high-ranking leaders in the outfit.

The encounter yielded AK-47 rifles, explosives, Maoist literature, and daily essentials. Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the operation, declaring that security forces are “breaking the backbone of Maoists.”

The encounter, carried out near the Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra border, marks a decisive blow to the insurgency.

