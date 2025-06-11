Maldives, which faced a boycott from Indians in 2024, appoints Katrina Kaif as its tourism brand ambassador

India’s neighbouring country of Maldives has named Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif as its global brand ambassador for tourism. It was announced by the country’s marketing and public relations department said.

The press release issued by the marketing and PR department said, “Katrina Kaif is a globally recognised icon, a distinguished performer, and an award-winning entrepreneur whose influence spans industries and continents. With an acclaimed portfolio of blockbuster films and many prestigious awards, her contributions to Indian cinema are prolific.”

The Bollywood actor said, “The Maldives represents the pinnacle of luxury and natural beauty – a place where elegance meets tranquility.”

Notably, Maldives had faced a boycott campaign from Indians in 2024 following derogatory and racist remarks by three Maldivian ministers on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India.