A major debate has erupted in Maldives amidst diplomatic tensions with India and the potential consequences of derogatory and racist remarks made by the three now-suspended Maldivian ministers on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India. A tourist boycott by Indians poses a significant threat to the small country, jeopardising its primary source of income.

In 2023, Indian tourists formed the largest tourist group by nationality, adding immensely to the Maldives’ tourism-driven economy. It is to be noted that on social media platform X, the suspended ministers, namely Mariyam Shiuna, Malsha Shareef and Mahzoom Majid, recently called Prime Minister Modi a “clown” and a “puppet of Israel” in response to his posts about Lakshadweep islands.

Although the Maldives foreign ministry tried to distance itself from the derogatory remarks and ‘clarified’ that these comments were personal and did not represent the government’s stance, a significant section of Indian tourists have cancelled their Maldives holiday plans. They have instead shifted their attention to Lakshadweep and other tourist destinations within India as an “Explore Indian Islands” trend came up amidst the India-Maldives spat.

Not to forget, Maldives is a small island nation with a population of 520,000, and is significantly reliant on India for essentials such as food, infrastructure, and technological developments. The residents of Malé are concerned that the diplomatic squabble could jeopardise ties between the two nations.

Locals are visibly disappointed, not only because of the boycott calls by India but also because of their government’s perceived error in judgement.

Speaking to BBC, Mariyam Eem Shafeeg, a student at the Maldivian National University said, “We were disappointed with the boycott calls. But we were more disappointed with our government. There was a lack of good judgment on the part of our officials.”

Shafeeg, inclined towards the Maldivian Democratic Party known for its “India first” policy, outlined that Malé also “depends on India for food, education and healthcare”.

Pertinently, Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) leader Mohamed Muizzu won the presidential election in October last year after running a vicious “India Out” campaign. The Maldivian President is also known for his pro-China stance. Just days after the diplomatic row erupted between India and Maldives, Muizzu, while on a state visit to China, urged the country to send more tourists to the island nation.

Meanwhile, Maldivians have called out their government for upsetting a crucial ally like India which has been the first responder in every occasion of crisis the archipelago faced in the past. Be it the 2004 Tsunami or the 2014 water crisis, India has been like a big brother for Maldives. However, the actions of the three ministers and the PPM government’s tilt towards China, the India-Maldives ties remain a matter of concern, particularly for Maldives.

Stressing the same, Aik Ahmed Easa, a lawyer affiliated with the opposition told the BBC, “The ministers should have been sacked straightaway. We are worried now about India’s reaction as we depend on our neighbour for most of our food items.”

Notably, Maldives is dependent on India for the majority of goods, making India one of its primary trade partners. India’s exports to the Maldives accounted for Rs 49 crore of the overall trade between India and the Maldives in 2022 making India the island nation’s second-largest trading partner.

In addition to providing essentials like food, water and infrastructure, and higher education, India has also been a major support for the island nation in the arena of medical tourism. Reports say that India is the most preferred destination for Maldivian medical travellers. Notably, according to the Maldives Ministry of Tourism, India was the main source of tourist influx in 2023. Between January 1 and December 31, 2023, 209,198 Indians visited Maldives. According to the Indian government, India is the 2nd leading source market for Maldives with an 11.1% market share.

Maldives government faces criticism from its opposition

Earlier, it was reported that Maldivian opposition has demanded the removal of their President Muizzu after several ruling leaders mocked India and PM Modi. The minority leader in the Maldivian Parliament, Ali Azim called for the sacking of the archipelago’s President Mohamed Muizzu.

Azim called for steps to remove the Maldivian President from office including initiation of a vote of no confidence against him.

We, d Democrats, r dedicated to upholding d stability of the nation's foreign policy n preventing d isolation of any neighboring country.

R u willing to take all necessary steps to remove prez @MMuizzu from power? Is @MDPSecretariat prepared to initiate a vote of no confidence? — 𝐀𝐥𝐢 𝐀𝐳𝐢𝐦 (@aliaazim) January 8, 2024

In response to Maldivian users’ and politicians’ uncalled-for racial commentary, trends like #BoycottMaldives, and cancellation of trips to Maldives are picking steam in India. Moreover, the Indian online travel company, Ease My Trip, also suspended all flight bookings to Maldives amidst the controversy. Consequently, the Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators (MATATO) wrote to Ease My Trip CEO Nishant Pitti seeking his assistance in fostering positive relations between the two countries. “It is with a heavy heart that MATATO acknowledges the regrettable and derogatory comments made by some Deputy Ministers on social media platforms. These individuals, now suspended from their roles, do not reflect the sentiments of Maldivians in general. MATATO extends its sincere apologies for the hurt caused by these remarks,” the letter read.