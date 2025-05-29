Mohammed Zubair deletes tweet sharing YouTuber Mohak Mangal’s video to remove his name from ANI’s defamation case, court tells Kunal Kamra to remove his tweet

AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair on Thursday deleted his tweet sharing a video by YouTuber Mohak Mangal after news agency ANI filed a defamation case at the Delhi High Court. On the other hand, comedian Kunal Kamra was ordered to remove his tweet after he refused to do so. While ANI has filed the case against Mangal, Zubair and Kunal Kamra were also named in the suit for amplifying the video.

During the hearing, counsel of Zubair told the court that he is willing to take down the tweet containing the video and appealed that the case against him should be dropped. Zubair pleaded in the court, “I have only made one tweet. I am not YouTuber. I am not making money out of this. This is the most civilized. I am willing to delete it down.”

Zubair’s now deleted tweet

After ANI didn’t object to the same, the court agreed to remove Zubair’s name from the case, asking that the tweet must be removed within 24 hours. However, the tweet has already been deleted by Zubair.

However, counsel of Kunal Kamra said that the comedian has not offered to take down his posts. To this, the court said that the language like thugs and mafia used by him are not right, and issued an oral order to delete the first tweet by Kamra where he used such language for ANI. The judge said, “I don’t see satire, humour there.”