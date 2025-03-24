Moradabad: Fake Aadhar centre busted, operator Wajid arrested for modifying addresses in hundreds of cards after Sambhal violence

In Moradabad’s Bilari area, an Aadhar centre issuing fraud Aadhar cards has been busted by the police. An individual named Wajid Malik has been arrested red-handed while working on making fake Aadhar cards. Dozens of people were gathered at the fake Aadhar card centre close to Bilari Kotwali police station when the police raided the place.

Stacks of documents, receipts, printed cards and equipment have been seized in the raid. After initial investigation, the police have reportedly found that after the Sambhal violence, Wajid worked on hundreds of fake Aadhar cards, changing the address and other identifying details.

UIDAI runs a fixed number of registered Aadhar centres in all cities, for the modifications and issuing of Aadhar cards, including some selected government offices and post offices. However, Wajid’s Aadhar centre was reportedly illegal, running without any registration with the UIDAI.

Police are trying to ascertain how many Aadhar cards have been modified by Wajid so far and how many are with individuals involved with Sambhal violence