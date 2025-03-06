Moradabad: Minor Dalit girl gangraped, ‘Om’ tattoo burned with acid, Salman, Rashid and 2 others booked

In Moradabad, UP, a case of gang rape and repeated sexual exploitation of a minor Dalit girl has surfaced. As per reports, the 14-year-old victim was held captive for days, tortured and an ‘Om’ tattoo on her hand was burned away with acid by the perpetrators.

Bhagatpur SHO Sanjay Kumar Panchal has informed that the victim’s family had complained against 4 persons, Salman, Zubair, Rashid, and Arif. The named accused have been booked by the police under relevant sections of the BNS, POCSO Act and SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The victim’s aunt had complained that the minor girl was abducted by the accused while going to a local tailor’s shop on January 2 this year. The was abducted in a vehicle, made unconscious with some medicines and was held captive for several days by the accused.

The victim had managed to escape from captivity and run away after some days and arrived at her aunt’s house. The accused are now allegedly threatening the victim’s family to take back the case.

One person has been arrested in the case. The police are continuing the investigation.