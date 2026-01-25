Uttar Pradesh: Police book 5 Muslims for forcing Hindu girl to wear burqa and convert to Islam

The police in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district have booked five Muslim girl students under the state’s Anti-Conversion Act for pressuring a Hindu girl to convert to Islam and for forcing her to wear a burqa. The case has been registered following a complaint by the minor’s brother on Thursday (22nd January), officials confirmed.

According to the police, an FIR has been lodged under relevant sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act. No arrests have been made so far, and a detailed investigation is currently underway.

The matter came to public attention after a video related to the incident surfaced on social media and began circulating widely. The video shows a group of students walking together after leaving the coaching centre, during which one Muslim student is seen placing her burqa over the Hindu girl. The burqa was removed shortly afterwards. The burqa was removed shortly afterwards, but the incident was recorded on CCTV. After the video triggered public outrage, the police took cognisance of the matter and began preliminary inquiries.

Incident linked to coaching centre

Police said the incident took place in Sahoo Kunj Colony in Bilari town of Moradabad district on 20th December last year. The area has several coaching centres where students from nearby villages and rural areas come to study.

According to initial findings, six girl students from an inter-college in Sahaspur village attended the same tuition centre. Among them, one student was Hindu, while the remaining five were Muslim. All the girls reportedly knew each other and were returning home together after their coaching classes when the incident occurred.

Brother highlights pressure and a deeper conspiracy

In his complaint, the minor girl’s brother said that his 17-year-old sister was repeatedly pressured by her Muslim classmates to wear a burqa and convert to Islam. He claimed the behaviour was not casual but part of a planned effort to influence her religious beliefs.

He also claimed that his sister’s behaviour had changed over time and urged the authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural), Kunwar Akash Singh, said that an FIR has been registered against the five Muslim girls under Sections 3 and 5(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act.