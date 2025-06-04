Multiple deaths reported in Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium after a massive crowd gathers to celebrate RCB’s IPL victory

In Bengaluru, overcrowding and suffocation has reportedly claimed multiple lives. Initial reports mentioned that two persons, including a child, have died in a stampede-like situation at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, latest reports put the death numbers at 7.

BREAKING: 7 dead in stampede at RCB victory celebrations at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium

Around 25 people have been reported dead. Around six persons are said to be critical. The death numbers may rise because the situation is not clear yet.

Thousands of people have gathered at the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium to celebrate the RCB win and greet their favourite IPL team. The injured persons were taken to the Bowering Hospital in Shivajinagar from the stadium area. Anticipating the arrival of the RCB team from Vidhana Soudha to Chinnaswamy Stadium, fans had jam-packed the roads and alleys between the two places, causing traffic chaos and a law and order situation.

The RCB players were felicitated at the Vidhana Soudha by CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.