New AC temperature rules to be introduced in India, will operate only between 20 degrees and 28 degrees

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs of India, Manohar Lal Khattar, has announced new guidelines that will make it mandatory for air conditioners across India to operate only within a set temperature range. The step has been taken to promote energy efficiency and reduce electricity consumption.

Users will not be able to set their air conditioners below 20°C when cooling a room, and while using the heating functions, found in inverter or ducted systems, users will not be permitted to exceed 28°C. The new directive from the Centre will be applicable to all air conditioners, whether in homes, offices, shops or industrial settings.

Right now, most air conditioners available in the market allow temperatures as low as 16°C and heating settings up to 30°C. The manufacturers will now need to reprogram their devices to ensure compliance with the new 20°C–28°C range.