‘No change in India’s position on Taiwan, India’s relation based on economic, tech and cultural ties’: Govt after China readout on Jaishankar-Yi meet mentions Taiwan

The government of India has stated that there is no change in India’s stand with regard to Taiwan, after a meeting between Indian EAM S Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The Chinese readout after the meeting had mentioned Taiwan, alluding that EAM Jaishankar acknowledged that Taiwan is a part of China. However Taiwan mention was missing in India’s readout after the meeting.

Sources on Chinese readout: There is no change in our position on Taiwan. We stressed that like the rest of the world, India has a relationship with Taiwan that focuses on economic, technology and cultural ties. We intend to continue it. https://t.co/SW7qWoM4QY — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) August 19, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is currently meeting NSA Ajit Doval after his meeting with EAM Jaishankar.

A long post by Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong outlining Yi’s statements, after the Jaishankar and Wang Yi’s meeting, did not mention anything about Taiwan. It highlighted cultural and economic ties between India and China and called for the collective global responsibilities to be shouldered by India and China for their large populations and economies. Wang Yi noted that India and China should be partners, not rivals or threats.