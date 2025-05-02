‘No one saw surgical strikes in Pakistan’: Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi raises aspersions over Balakot airstrikes

On Friday, Congress MP and former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi reignited a long-standing debate by casting serious doubts on India’s surgical strikes in Pakistan.

“No one in the country saw the surgical strikes,” Channi asserted. “In our own land, if a bomb falls, won’t we know? They claimed strikes were conducted across the border, but where is the evidence? Nothing was seen, nothing was known.”

Delhi: Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi says, "Hamare desh mein aakar koi bomb gire pata nahi chalega. Kehte hain ji Pakistan mein humne surgical strike kiye the. Kuch nahi hua, kahin nahi dikhe surgical strike, kisi ko nahi pata chala…" pic.twitter.com/RS8K2QO6hf — IANS (@ians_india) May 2, 2025

But the Congress leader didn’t stop at questions. He tied his criticism to the recent horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir — a tragedy that left 26 Indians dead. Channi demanded swift action against those behind the bloodshed. “This is not the time for silence. It’s a time to heal wounds, not widen them. Identify the culprits. Punish them. Let justice be done.”

Reaffirming his party’s stance, Channi said the Congress remains firmly behind the government in any decisive action against terrorism. “We support all efforts that protect the nation’s unity and integrity. But this support also demands accountability. What happened in Pahalgam is a massive security lapse. The government must answer for it.”

He called on the Centre to not only act against the perpetrators but also step up for the victims. “The families of those killed must receive proper compensation. They deserve rehabilitation, not hollow condolences.”