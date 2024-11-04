‘No permit to use our facilities till politicians take strong measures agaisnt Khalistani terrorists’: Hindu organisations in Canada furious after attack on Brampton Mandir

On November 3, Khalistani groups launched a brutal attack on Hindu devotees and locals present on the premises of the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, Ontario, Canada. The Indian High Commission in Canada was holding a consular camp to help local residents on that day at the Hindu Sabha temple, and the local authorities were already notified about the camp, highlighting the potential threat from Khalistani elements. Despite all that, the local authorities and police personnel completely failed to prevent the Khalistanis from violently attacking the worshippers inside the premises of the Hindu Sabha Mandir.

To make matters worse, PM Justin Trudeau, his rival conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and most other politicians did not even name or condemn the Khalistanis in their respective statements after the violence.

Following the disturbing turn of events, the Canadian National Council of Hindus and Hindu Federation, along with temple leaders & Hindu advocacy groups have released an official statement.

#BREAKING: Canadian National Council of Hindus and Hindu Federation, along with temple leaders & Hindu advocacy groups have released an official statement after attack at the Hindu Temple. All Politicians of all political parties will no longer be allowed to use temple facilities… pic.twitter.com/yX5Q6RhLZx — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 4, 2024

“This attack is the latest in a series of alarming incidents aimed at Hindu Canadians, who have faced an increasing wave of violence in recent years. Despite repeated calls from community leaders for stronger measures to protect Hindu places of worship, political leaders have yet to take substantial steps to address the growing hostility“, the statement reads.

The statement further says, “Hindu temples and institutions across Canada will no longer permit politicians to use the temple facilities for political purposes. Politicians, regardless of party affiliations, may continue to visit as devotees, but they will no longer have access to temple platforms until they demonstrate concrete efforts to address the issue of Khalistani extremism”.