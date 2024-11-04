On 3rd November (local time), Khalistanis attacked Hindus at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Canada. The incident occurred after Hindu devotees protested against Khalistani elements raising anti-India slogans outside the temple to mark the anniversary of the anti-Sikh riots in Punjab, following the assassination of then-Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. Following the attack, local Peel Police and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) arrived at the scene. However, rather than detaining the Khalistanis, some Peel Police officers reportedly attacked Hindu locals. Videos of the incident have since gone viral on social media platforms.

Senior correspondent of the National Telegraph, Daniel Bordman, along with other journalists and locals, shared several videos of the incident on social media. In a post on X, filmmaker Sangita Menon Iyer shared two videos of the attack. She wrote, “Unbelievable events at Hindu Sabha Temple, Brampton. Sharing as received. Mandir devotees are being targeted and harassed. This is deeply concerning & unacceptable.” She urged the Peel Police and the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, to intervene.

Bordman shared a video explaining how the attack on Hindus started. He wrote, “You can see that violence was instigated by the Khalistani in the black vest as he approached the Hindu devotees and gave them a push, and then the rest of the Khalistanis attack with flags on wood.”

More footage of the Khalistanis attack on the Hindu Sahab Mandir in Brampton.

In another video shared by Bordman, a Peel Police officer is seen entering the crowd to go after Hindu devotees after pushing them back to protect the Khalistani elements. He wrote, “The RCMP start attacking Hindu worshippers on their own temple grounds in Surrey, BC. Watch as an RCMP officer goes into the crowd to go after Hindu devotees after pushing them back to protect the Khalistanis who came to harass the temple goers on Diwali. Punching Hindus in the head and beating them with batons caught on video.” Intially, Brodman mentioned that the police officers were from RCMP but he later clarified that they were Peel Police officers.

BREAKING: The RCMP start attacking Hindu worshippers on their own temple grounds in Surrey BC.

X user Bhim ingh Gill shared photographs of police officers who attacked Hindu devotees.

The police officer who attacked Hindus has been identified based on a video shared by Peel Police on TikTok. The officer’s badge number is 4673, and his name is Aditya Pande.

In another video, police were seen attacking a Hindu man for throwing down a Khalistani flag. Bordman wrote, “Two-tier policing in Canada at its finest. You can burn the Canadian flag, you can stomp on an Israeli flag in front of a synagogue, you can rip up Indian flags while screaming threats at people. But if you step on a Khalistani flag, the cops will attack you.

The Canadian Organization For Hindu Heritage Education has condemned the attack on Hindu devotees. In a statement, they said, “We must blame and hold responsible the @PeelPolice and @patrickbrownont for the organized violent attacks on Hindus by #Khalistani thugs that occurred this afternoon at the Hindu Sabha Mandir. They disregarded the Oct. 30, 2024, urgent letter sent to them by the Hindu Federation requesting increased police protection for temples from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 due to Diwali festivities. We saw that proper police protection had not been arranged at the Hindu temple despite it being publicly known that a consular service was scheduled there today. Compare this to the @VancouverPD response—creating a buffer zone around a gurudwara. @ChiefNish has completely exposed the deep #Hinduphobia in his police force—this pattern of attacks on Hindu temples is happening on your watch. @JustinTrudeau also has no escape from blame for encouraging this criminal behavior and mindset. Violent attackers must be prosecuted, and a change in police attitude toward Hindus must take place.”

Khalistani terrorist organisation Sikhs For Justice has played victim card over the incident. In a letter issued by SFJ, its founder, Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun accused Hindus of instigating the attack by chanting “Hindustan Zindabad” and “Modi Zindabad” in front of the Khalistani elements who were protesting outside the temple.

‘A line has been crossed’, says Indian-origin MP Chandra Arya

Canadian MP of Indian origin, Chandra Arya, expressed concerns over the attack and said that a red line has been crossed. In a post on X, he wrote, “A red line has been crossed by Canadian Khalistani extremists today. The attack by Khalistanis on the Hindu-Canadian devotees inside the premises of the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton shows how deep and brazen Khalistani violent extremism has become in Canada. I begin to feel that there is a small grain of truth in the reports that, in addition to the Canadian political apparatus, Khalistanis have effectively infiltrated our law enforcement agencies. No wonder that under ‘freedom of expression,’ Khalistani extremists are getting a free pass in Canada. As I have been saying for long, Hindu-Canadians, for the security and safety of our community, need to step up, assert their rights, and hold politicians accountable.”

Both PM Trudeau and opposition leader Poilievre fail to even name the Khalistanis that attacked a Hindu temple

While Arya openly condemned Khalistani elements for the attack, Canadian PM Trudeau and Leader of the Opposition Pierre Poilievre completely failed to call out Khalistani elements. Both party leaders placed their vote bank appeasement politics above the safety of Canadian Hindus in their posts condemning the attack.

In a post, Trudeau wrote, “The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely. Thank you to the Peel Regional Police for swiftly responding to protect the community and investigate this incident.”

In a post, Poilievre wrote, “Completely unacceptable to see violence targeting worshippers at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today. All Canadians should be free to practice their faith in peace. Conservatives condemn this violence unequivocally. I will unite our people and end the chaos.”

Notably, Pannun recently instigated Sikh youth to attack Hindus in Punjab on Diwali and demanded that Hindu temples and Hindus refrain from bursting firecrackers during the festival. Since they could not act in India, their frustrations seem to have poured out in Canada.