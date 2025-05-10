Operation Sindoor special briefing: Indian forces to adhere to ceasefire agreement, extensive damage to defensive and offensive capability led to breakdown of Pakistani morale

The ministries of external affairs and defence held a special briefing on the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict on Saturday evening, the second press briefing of the day. Commodore Raghunath K Nair of Indian navy replaced Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in this briefing, joined by Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofia Qureshi.

Commodore Nair said that as per today’s agreement with Pakistan to de-escalate, the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy have been instructed to adhere to the agreed ceasefire.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh narrated how Pakistan has been running a misinformation campaign against India. They reiterated that the Pakistani claims that their fighters hit India’s the northern base of S-400 system, Brahmos missile base are completely false. She added that the Pakistani claim of destroying airfields at Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Bhuj etc is also false.

Similar, forward ammunition dumps at Chandigarh and other places are also fit and fine, contrary to Pakistan’s claims. The media briefing also added that Pakistan has been spreading false news that Indian forces are targeting religious sites. The officials added that India only targeted terrorist camps and facilities being used for anti-India activities, and no religious site were targeted.

Vyomika Singh said that over the past few days, Pakistan has suffered very heavy and unsustainable losses after its unprovoked attack on Indian installations. It has suffered losses in both land and air. There has been extensive damage to the crucial Pakistani bases like Skardu, Jacobabad, Sargodha and Bholari. In addition, the loss of Air Defence weapon systems and radars has made the defence of Pakistani Airspace untenable.

She added that across line of control, extensive and precise damage to military infrastructure and command control centres, Logistic installations and in addition to that, loss of military personnel had led to a complete breakdown of its defensive and offensive capability and also Pakistani morale.