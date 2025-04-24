On 24th April, the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, issued a clarification that the decision to suspend visa services for Pakistani nationals will not impact Long Term Visas (LTVs) already granted to Hindu Pakistani nationals.

Press Release: Clarification regarding Long Term Visas (LTVs) issued to Hindu Pakistani nationals⬇️



🔗 https://t.co/Lo7Lbxae7m — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) April 24, 2025

The ministry emphasised that the LTVs issued before the decision remain valid and unaffected by the broader suspension. The move is a reflection of the Government of India’s continued humanitarian approach towards persecuted minorities from Pakistan, specifically Hindus, who have sought refuge on Indian soil over the years.

Source: MEA

The clarification has come at a time when there were growing concerns and confusion among affected communities and advocacy groups after the blanket visa halt was announced following the devastating Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 27 Hindus and left at least 15 injured.

Earlier, the Government of India suspended visa services for Pakistani nationals, and all existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals were revoked with immediate effect from 27th April 2025.