As per the decision taken by the Cabinet Committee on Security yesterday in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, the govt of India today suspended visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect. Moreover, all existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with effect from 27 April 2025, a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

However, medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid for two more days, till 29 April 2025. The statement said that all Pakistani nationals currently in India must leave India before the expiry of visas.

The MEA also issued a strong advisory to Indias against visiting Pakistan, and urged those Indians already in Pakistan to return as soon as possible. “Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid travelling to Pakistan. Those Indian nationals currently in Pakistan are also advised to return to India at the earliest, said the statement.

Notably, the Indian government has also announced suspending the Indus Water Treaty in retaliation for the Pakistan-sponsored terror attack. India is shutting down the Attari border checkpost, a key transit point between the two countries.

Indian government has also revoked all SAARC visa exemptions granted to Pakistani nationals, giving them 48 hours to leave the country.

In response, Pakistan announced on Thursday that it would shut down the Wagah border. The Pakistani government also blocked its airspace for Indian airlines.