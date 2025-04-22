Pahalgam attack: Witness says terrorist first asked name, checked identity, then shot tourist saying he is ‘not a Muslim’

Terrorists have opened fire at some tourists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam earlier today. As per reports, one person has been killed while multiple individuals have been injured in the shooting. Reports are emerging that the terrorists had first asked the names of the tourists and checked their identities to confirm their religion.

In a chilling video shared by journalist Aditya Raj Kaul, multiple persons are seen lying bloodied and motionless on the ground while the women cry for help.

In a video, one witness is seen saying that they shot the tourists after confirming that they were not Muslims.

In multiple videos, women are seen pleading, crying for help for their husbands.

The attack occurred in Baisaran valley in Pahalgam, a popular tourist attraction. The Resistance Front, an affiliate of Pakistan-sponsored Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack. Security forces have rushed to the are. The injured have been sent to the hospital.