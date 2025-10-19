Afghanistan and Pakistan have agreed to an “immediate ceasefire” during a round of negotiations mediated by Qatar and Turkiye in Doha, following a week of fierce and deadly clashes along their disputed border. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar informed on Sunday (19th October) that that Afghanistan and Pakistan have agreed to the ceasefire “and the establishment of mechanisms to consolidate lasting peace and stability between the two countries”.

A statement released by the Ministry stated that “the two countries also agreed to hold follow-up meetings in the coming days to ensure the sustainability of the ceasefire and verify its implementation in a reliable and sustainable manner, thus contributing to achieving security and stability in both countries.” The statement expressed hope for the tensions between the two countries coming to an end and “the formation of a solid foundation for sustainable peace in the region”.

From Afghanistan’s side, a delegation led by Defence Minister Mullah Muhammad Yaqoob participated in the Doha talks, while Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif led discussions with Taliban representatives.

This comes after over a week of conflict between the two countries, resulting in the death of dozens of people on both sides. The recent confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan is said to be the worst since the Taliban usurped power in Afghanistan in 2021.

Earlier on 15th October, both sides had agreed for a temporary 48-hour ceasefire, after Pakistan urged Qatar and Saudi Arab to convince the Taliban. But the ceasefire didn’t last that long, as clashes resumed the next day.

Violent confrontations started between Pakistan and Afghanistan on 9th October following an airstrike by Pakistan in Kabul. This led to the Afghan forces launching a retaliatory attack on the 11th October, targeting multiple Pakistani military sites along the Durand Line. They seized several border checkpoints in the neighbouring country, killing 58 soldiers, wounding 30 others and destroying 20 outposts, as confirmed by Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid. On the other hand, the Pakistani Army claimed that over 200 Taliban fighters and their affiliates were slain in the fierce overnight battle and added that 23 of its soldiers also died.

In a recent incident of violence between Kabul and Islamabad on Saturday (18th October), around 10 people were killed. Afghanistan accused Pakistan of breaching the ceasefire and bombing three locations in Paktika. Pakistan justified its action, saying that it struck the areas near the border to target the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan, the Pakistani faction of the Taliban. Ten civilians, including three Afghanistani cricketers and two children, were killed in the strikes, and 12 others were injured. The death of the three cricketers, Kabeer Agha, Sibghatullajh, and Haroon, was confirmed by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), which said that the cricketers had come to the region to attend a tournament.