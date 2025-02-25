Pakistan: Baloch rebels attack truck convoy carrying copper, 7 army personnel killed and 11 injured

In another bold attack from the Baloch rebels against the Pakistani Army, 7 Pakistani personnel have been killed and 11 have been injured following a Baloch assault on a convoy of 29 trucks guarded by Army on Tuesday. Baloch rebels attacked the truck convoy on the on the Quetta-Karachi national highway.

As per reports, the convoy was carrying copper from the Saindak Project to Karachi.

A statement issued by the Baloch Liberation Army stated that the convoy was of a Chinese company that was carrying resources away from Balochistan. An Army vehicle accompanying the convoy was first blown away with a remote-controlled IED divice, then the convoy was attacked by rebels with grenade launchers and heavy machine guns.

BLA has warned that any foreign company trying to exploit Balochistan’s resources will be equally attacked. It added that mining projects like Saindak and Reko Diq are looting resources that rightfully belong to the people of Balochistan. 7 vehicles were destroyed in the attack.