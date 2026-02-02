BLA launches massive offensive across Balochistan, says over 200 Pakistani personnel killed, 17 captured; women fighters lead attacks

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) declared that Pakistani security forces have suffered significant casualties as a result of its ongoing offensive, known as Operation Herof Phase II. It asserted that at least 17 people have been held captive while over 200 members of the Pakistan Army, police and Frontier Corps have been assassinated.

These numbers were referred to as “preliminary and cautious estimates,” implying that real losses were even greater. Balochistan‘s Chief Minister, Sarfraz Bugti, claimed that 17 law enforcement officials and 31 civilians were killed in the attacks. The group informed that the large-scale action has been going on for more than 40 hours in a number of Balochistani districts, and it has successfully taken control of multiple urban and rural areas.

Latest visuals from Gwadar as explosions continue to rock the highly militarised port city. BLA had earlier said its fighters are engaging Pakistani forces in the city as part of its operation Herof. pic.twitter.com/qDQQacbWai — The Balochistan Post – English (@TBPEnglish) January 31, 2026

According to BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch, the fighters continue to be active in other places after completing the operation in Kharan, Mastung, Tump and Pasni. The outfit emphasised that Quetta, Noshki, Mastung, Dalbandin, Kalat, Kharan, Panjgur, Gwadar, Pasni, Turbat, Tump, Buleda, Mangochar, Lasbela, Kech and Awaran are among the 48 cities targeted by its “coordinated” strike.

The group outlined, “Fateh Squad, the Majeed Brigade, intelligence wing ZIRAB and STOS are advancing across various cities and areas with mutual coordination, placing multiple enemy structures under simultaneous pressure.” It even conveyed that Islamabad’s military presence had been “repelled” by its fighters in Quetta and Noshki.

Several areas across Balochistan, including Quetta, have been affected in attacks by the #BLA. Reports indicate that incidents are ongoing in multiple locations.#OperationHerof2.0 #BalochiLibertaionArmy #Quetta pic.twitter.com/kJMVANYFBc — The Balochistan Post – English (@TBPEnglish) January 31, 2026

The rebels asserted to have set fire to over 23 vehicles of their adversary and destroyed over 30 government structures, including banks, government offices and jails. The organisation announced that it had captured and subsequently freed Deputy Commissioner of Noshki, Muhammad Hussain Hazara and Assistant Commissioner Maria Shamoo as a “humanitarian gesture” in a different development.

According to the BLA, it does not view local law enforcement and civil administration as direct enemies unless they openly oppose its fighters. However, cops and local officials who “assist the occupying army” are designated as hostile targets.

Pakistan’s military alleged that 41 rebels were slain on 30th January, and the figure reached 92 on the next day. However, the BLA countered the claims and asserted that it lost 18 people during the operation, including 11 suicide bombers (fidayeen) of the elite Majeed Brigade, 4 fighters of the Fateh Squad and 3 belonging to the STOS unit.

The female attackers of BLA

The group disclosed that female attackers who were in their 20s were also involved in the attacks. Asifa Mengal was one of the suicide bombers who carried out a “VBIED (vehicle-borne improvised explosive device) operation targeting the ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) headquarters in Noshki.”

Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) releases photos of women involved in their attacks as suicide bombers against Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps. Claims 200 Pak soldiers killed.



Fidayeen Sangat Hawa Baloch

Gwadar



Fidayeen Sangat Asifa Mengal

Noshki



Operation Herof 2, Balochistan. pic.twitter.com/N26Ld0fdpV — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) February 2, 2026

“Asifa Mengal joined the Baloch Liberation Army’s Majeed Brigade on 2nd October 2023 and took her fidayee decision in January 2024,” the statement mentioned. The group further disclosed that Hawa Baloch fought alongside other rebels at the Gwadar Front in another release. Additionally, they shared a video of her last message, which was sent twelve hours prior to her death.

She can be heard challenging the Pakistani establishment from the battlefield and urging her people to participate in the struggle, as it is their only resort against the brutal regime. “How much longer can the community bear witness to the tears of their mothers and sisters?” she asked.

“They only show their power over our oppressed mothers and sisters. They can’t confront us directly. It’s beyond their capacity. We just need to awaken ourselves. The Baloch nation needs to awaken. We must stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Baloch Sarmachars. The enemy’s days are numbered. They don’t have much strength. The Baloch nation must understand that there can be absolutely no compromise with this enemy. Look, today our fighters are sacrificing their lives, blowing themselves to pieces, yet some still spy on them for a few pennies,” she voiced.

Baloch Liberation Army Video:



“During Operation Herof, Phase Two at the Gwadar Front, Fidayee Hawa Baloch fought selflessly, shoulder to shoulder with fellow Fidayeen. This was her final message, sent twelve hours before her martyrdom.” pic.twitter.com/tedajNIjkD — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) February 2, 2026

Khawaja Asif, Pakistan’s minister of defence, also confirmed that women were responsible for at least two of the attacks. Meanwhile, BLA promised to provide more details on their deceased fighters. It also requested the local populace to “remain cautious” and steer clear of proximity to security personnel as well as continue aiding them in regions where operations are underway.

On the other hand, transport services to Quetta were blocked, and the internet connection was snapped in Balochistan, severely disrupting public life.